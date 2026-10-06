Two suspects arrested following weekend shooting along highway in Kent County

Two men were arrested for their connection to a shooting along Highway 131 on Saturday.

According to Michigan State Police, the shooting happened on the US-131 southbound ramp from 44th Street in Wyoming.

Witnesses reported to police that a person in a silver SUV was shooting at a red Cadillac sedan that had a total of 5 people in it. No injuries were reported.

The shooting was a result of a verbal dispute the parties in both vehicles had gotten into a few miles down the road at a nearby business, according to police.

Following an investigation, the suspects involved in the alleged shooting, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were arrested after they were located during a traffic stop Sunday around 1:00 a.m. in Grand Rapids.

Troopers said two firearms and ammunition from the suspected shooting were allegedly found in the vehicle during the stop. The men were identified as Xavier Smit and Martin Villagomez.

