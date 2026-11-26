DETROIT, Mich. — Why do the Detroit Lions play on Thanksgiving Day?

Football at Ford Field and a turkey with all the fixings go together like Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs, like Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson, like Barry Sanders and a second helping of Barry Sanders. But to find the beginnings of this time-honored tradition, you'll have to go back nearly a full century.

In 1934, George A. Richards purchased the Portsmouth Spartans, an Ohio-based football team, and moved the franchise to Michigan.

The Detroit Lions were born.

In a new city, though, the Lions struggled to find fans to fill the stands. So Richards, a radio executive, scheduled a Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears and arranged to have it broadcast on the radio across the country.

Detroit Historical Society

The gamble hit big.

On November 29, 1934, an estimated 26,000 fans filed into University of Detroit Stadium to watch the two teams play. While the Lions lost to the Bears 16 - 19, the franchise secured their seat at the Thanksgiving table.

Detroit Historical Society

In 1939 and 1940, though, the team did not take part in the tradition due to President Franklin D. Roosevelt moving the holiday to the second week in November in an attempt to boost the economy by giving shoppers more time to buy gifts ahead of Christmas. Roosevelt's decision was deeply unpopular and dubbed "Franksgiving."

Then, from 1941 to 1944, the NFL suspended play on Thanksgiving Day due to World War II.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Lions played the Green Bay Packers 13 times in a row on Thanksgiving in a pairing that became known as the Yooper Bowl, a reference to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which borders Wisconsin.

Anonymous/AP Detroit Lions defensemen were chasing and catching Quarterback Bart Starr (15) all afternoon on Nov. 23, 1962 in the Green Bay Packers backfield. Net result was that Starr was thrown for a total 110 yards loss in trying to pass in the Thanksgiving Day contest won by Detroit 26-14. Here he is cornered by several of the big linemen including Darris McCord (78) and Roger Brown (76). Not close enough to help Starr is tackle Forrest Gregg (75). (AP Photo)

The first overtime game on Thanksgiving happened in 1980 when the Lions welcomed the Bears to the Pontiac Silverdome. There was little time to revel in the history, though, as the division rival took the overtime kickoff for a game-winning touchdown.

When the Lions played another overtime game on the holiday in 1998, controversy resulted from the overtime coin toss. Here, Jerome Bettis of the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to call heads and then tails on the flip. When the coin landed on tails, head referee Phil Luckett declared Lions the winner of the toss on live television, believing Bettis to have called heads. The Lions elected to receive the ball and kicked a game-winning field goal. Dispute over the ruling resulted the NFL changing its coin toss procedure.

As of Nov. 25, 2026, the Lions have played a total of 86 games on Thanksgiving Day (38 wins, 46 losses, 2 ties), which is more than any other team in the NFL.

Rick Osentoski/AP FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81), defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eric Rowe (32) , catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, in Detroit. Calvin Johnson is simply in awe that he will soon join Jim Brown and Gale Sayers as Pro Football Hall of Famers inducted at the age of 35 years old or younger. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Legends Sports and Games

The storied history of the Detroit Lions as one of the NFL's oldest franchises can be found at Legends Sports and Games, a Grand Rapids trading card store.

"It's tradition," President Lou Brown said of the Thanksgiving Day game. "It adds to the family fun."

"Football is America's sport," Brown said.

The numbers can back up Brown's claim.

Last year's Thanksgiving Day game between the Lions and the Green Bay Packers drew 47.7 million viewers and, according to the NFL, is the second most watched regular season game of all time.

"I love watching the games," Brown said. "In Michigan, we're pretty die-hard about our Lions."

This Thursday, the Lions will play the Bears in the latest edition of the holiday classic as both fight for control of the NFC North.

"I think it's going to be close, but I'm counting on the Lions to win," Brown said. "I think they will."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube