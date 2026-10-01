The Spot - Grand Rapids 17 to broadcast 5 Detroit Red Wings games this season

The Spot - Grand Rapids 17 has partnered with Detroit SportsNet to bring five Detroit Red Wings games free, over-the-air to West Michigan viewers.

The first game will be Tuesday, Oct. 6 against the Ottawa Senators with puck drop at 7 p.m.

Other games are:



Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2027 vs. Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2027 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30, 2027 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

Fifth game TBD

The Spot - Grand Rapids 17 is the home of the Detroit Pistons, and we will be broadcasting 71 regular season games free, over-the-air.

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