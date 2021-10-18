Silver says he hopes Irving gets vaccinated

Adam Silver, the basketball fan, would prefer to see Kyrie Irving on the court again with the Brooklyn Nets as soon as possible.

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, would prefer to see Irving vaccinated.

On the eve of the league’s 75th anniversary season, the third to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,

Silver said Monday that he hopes Irving — one of the few players in the league who has not yet chosen to be vaccinated — changes his mind before long and clears a path to get back on the floor with the Nets.

Last week, the Nets announced that Irving would not play or practice until he got vaccinated.

In New York, the state requires anyone to have received a vaccination to dine indoors, workout at a gym, or inside a professional sports arena.

The team said that as long as Irving isn't vaccinated, he cannot be with the team in any capacity until "he is eligible to be a full participant.”