Pistons trade Quentin Grimes to Dallas for 3 second-round picks, Tim Hardaway Jr

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded Quentin Grimes to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks. That's according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It's the latest move where Detroit is taking on players and cap space amid the league's new CBA and second apron.

According to Woj, Detroit still has $50 million to take on contracts for picks, and comes after the team traded second-round picks with the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday and also got Wendell Moore Jr.

Hardaway Jr., 32, played for Michigan from 2010-2013. He played in 79 games for Dallas last season, averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 40% from the floor.