Michigan Wolverines to face Houston Cougars at Van Andel Arena on Oct. 25

The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team and the Houston Cougars will face off for a pre-season basketball game at Van Andel Arena this October.

United Sports & Entertainment is bringing the Battleground 2k26 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 25, bringing West Michigan fans a look at two of the best teams in college basketball.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, Sept. 18. Group tickets and special rates are available for youth organizations and sports teams by emailing Tickets@USportsEnt.com.

"We're excited to bring The Battleground 2k26 to Grand Rapids and showcase two of the nation's premier basketball programs," United Sports & Entertainment President Rhossi Carron said in a statement. "Van Andel Arena provides the perfect stage for an incredible basketball atmosphere, community engagement, and fan experience. As with all of our USE events, this is more than a game. It's an event platform that combines high-level college hoops with service opportunities that positively impact the local community."

You can learn more about tickets here.