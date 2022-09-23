Michigan Stadium tunnel to be named in honor of Lloyd Carr

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted Thursday to name the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after retired coach Lloyd Carr.

The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated before the Penn State game on Saturday, October 15.

Carr won 120 games as Wolverines head coach from 1995-2007, including a 1997 national championship and five Big Ten Conference titles. Carr trails only Fielding Yost and Bo Schembechler at Michigan in career wins.

Carr is the fifth Michigan head football coach to have a building or part of a facility named after him on the school's athletic campus, following Oosterbaan Field House, Crisler Center, Yost Ice Arena, and Schembechler Hall.