Watch
Sports

Actions

Matthew Stafford stars in new AT&T commercial, literally winking at Detroit trade

Kelly Stafford Matthew Stafford
Duane Burleson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, smiles while watching the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers with his wife Kelly, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Kelly Stafford says she is home after surgery to remove a brain tumor. She says the surgery lasted 12 hours and shared other details Sunday, April 21, 2019, on her Instagram account. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Kelly Stafford Matthew Stafford
Posted at 9:06 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 21:06:15-04

(WXYZ) — Matthew Stafford is in a new national TV commercial for AT&T.

If you have been watching the NCAA Tournament, you have likely seen it many, many times.

The ad is for a phone trade-in program — and Stafford literally winks at his trade from the Lions to the Rams.

CLICK TO WATCH THE AD HERE

"Oh I get it. So you can take your old phone that you’ve had for 12 years and loved every minute of, and trade it in for something new that suits your life now?" he asks inside an AT&T store.

With a wink, he adds: "Then enjoy immediate success, even though you’ll never forget your old phone... ever?"

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot