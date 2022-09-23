INTERVIEW: Dylan Larkin wants to stay with Red Wings, talks excitement of new season, new additions

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Dylan Larkin is opening his eighth season with the Red Wings at training camp, and he hopes to start every season of his NHL career in the same sweater.

Detroit's captain wants to remain with the organization, hoping to get a contract extension before his deal expires after the season.



"I said that I want to stay, and I don't really see myself in another uniform and that hasn't changed," Larkin told WXYZ's Brad Galli on Thursday. "There's no updates as of now."

The Waterford native is entering the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract. He said he would like a deal done before the season ends, but there is no deadline.

"There is nothing, to my knowledge, there's no point where talks would stop," Larkin said. He is leaving the negotiations to his agent.

"It feels really good to be able to kind of put all that aside right now and focus on hockey."

Larkin had core muscle surgery in April, ending his season early. He led the Red Wings with 31 goals and 69 points in 71 games.

His 2021-22 season was on pace to top his career-best numbers from 2018-19, when he registered 32 goals and 41 assists to total 73 points in 76 games.