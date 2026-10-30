Grand Rapids Rise announce full 2027 schedule, with season opening on Jan. 7

The Grand Rapids Rise announced their 2027 Major League Volleyball regular season schedule, set to open on Thursday, Jan. 7 at Van Andel Arena.

This is the fourth season for the Rise in Grand Rapids, and it will feature 13 home games at Van Andel through April, with 26 regular season games total.

Grand Rapids will play in the Eastern Conference along with Atlanta, Columbus, DC, Indianapolis and Orlando as the league expanded to 12 teams ahead of the new season.

There will be seven weekend home matches, according to the team. Also, each of the expansion teams will visit Van Andel once this season — the Minnesota Forge on Jan. 28, DC Flight on Feb. 24, Los Angeles Thunder on March 21 and NorCal Rumble on April 7.

The defending MLV champion Dallas team will visit Grand Rapids on Feb. 26.

“We’ve seen so much growth with the league and organization in the past year, and we’re excited to be back in front of the passionate and electric Rise fans again!” said Rise head coach Mike Gawlik. “Our group has put in a lot of work to be ready for the 2027 season, and January 7 is our first chance to show what we’ve been building.”

“Four seasons in, our fans have made it loud and clear that Michigan is a volleyball state, and opening night is our chance to celebrate that together!” said Rise President and General Manager Cathy George. “Opening night puts us in the ‘Red Zone,’ and we can’t wait to see everyone grab their tickets, wear their red, and help us kick off season four the right way.”

“We’ve been waiting all offseason to get back in front of our fans at Van Andel Arena,” said Rise captain Carli Snyder. “We’ve never had the building in red before, and I can’t wait to look up from the court and see our fans all in red behind us.”

Season tickets and group packages are available now here, and single-match tickets, including the home opener, are scheduled to go on sale Nov. 12.

You can see the full home schedule below

Jan. 7 - Orlando Valkyries

Jan. 14 - Columbus Fury

Jan. 28 - Minnesota Forge

Jan. 30 - Atlanta Vibe

Feb. 14 - Omaha Supernovas

Feb. 24 - DC Flight

Feb. 26 - Dallas Pulse

March 17 - Atlanta Vibe

March 21 - Thunder

April 4 - Indy Ignite

April 7 - NorCal Rumble

April 10 - Vegas Thrill

April 18 - DC Flight

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