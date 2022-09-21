Giving back: Jared Goff unveils JG16 STEAM Lab at Detroit Lions Academy.

DETROIT — Giving back: Jared Goff unveiled the new JG16 STEAM Lab at the Detroit Lions Academy.

"It's really cool for me to know that I was able to be a part of this," Goff said. "It's important to me."

Sales from JG16 apparel, along with donations from the quarterback's efforts, went to build the JG16 STEAM Lab. STEAM stands for: science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Goff visited the Detroit Lions Academy for the first time for the unveiling. The lab features LEGO-building sets, tool kits, and arts and crafts supplies. The Lions said the goal of the JG16 STEAM Lab is "to have students acquire skills by participating in projects that cultivate critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, intellectual curiosity and flexibility."

Detroit Lions Academy is an alternative middle school with a program focused on providing an opportunity for over-age students to get back on the path to success in order to reach high school graduation.

