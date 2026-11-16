FOX's 'Big Noon Kickoff' to broadcast from Ferris State ahead of playoff game

Football fans are in for an exciting weekend as one of the nation's biggest college football pregame shows is coming to Grand Rapids.

FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" will broadcast live from Ferris State University on Saturday ahead of the Bulldogs' NCAA Division II playoff opener against Truman State University.

The visit marks the first time the show has broadcast from an NCAA Division II school.

Ferris State enters the postseason ranked No. 1 in the nation after making history of its own Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated Roosevelt University for their 41st consecutive victory, setting an NCAA Division II record.

"Big Noon Kickoff" will air from 10 a.m. to noon in the main parking lot west of Top Taggart Field.

Fans can attend the pregame tailgate for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to wear their school colors and bring creative signs, with prizes potentially awarded for the best designs.

The show is hosted by Rob Stone and features former college football stars and coaches Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn.

The playoff game against Truman State is scheduled to begin at noon.