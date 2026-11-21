BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Fox Sports crew ran through rehearsal Friday just outside Top Taggart Field. Analyst Matt Leinart got in a little practice of his own, trying out a chant before Ferris State fans join him at the set Saturday morning.

“Hold up! Wait a minute! Put a little bulldog in,” Leinart said.

Ferris State is the first Division II school to host “Big Noon Kickoff.” Leinart said he’d welcome more stops like this one.

“We're always we love to go wherever we love to go to the biggest game of the day, no matter what if it's D1, D2, D3. It doesn't matter to us, and we love going to new places and meeting new people and experiencing new traditions and all that," Leinart said.

Fellow analyst Brady Quinn said Ferris State’s winning streak and the program’s success had come up in conversations during the season as the crew considered where to take the show.

“One of the reasons why we're here is to give it more highlight, more love, like it should give, and rightfully so. So we didn't put it on the map. We're just trying to shine a little extra light on it," Quinn said.

When the Bulldogs take the field for their playoff opener, they’ll be looking for their 42nd straight win. Leinart said he’ll be watching what happens up front and whether Ferris State can keep its running game going.

“But I imagine it's a lot of the same with them running the football, the line of scrimmage, all that kind of stuff,” Leinart said. “And I'm excited to watch.”

When the hosts met with Ferris State President Bill Pink, they asked what else they should talk about on air. Pink pointed to the university’s volleyball team and said the broadcast was a chance to tell viewers more about Ferris State.

One of the things they'll talk about is the work that we do as a university," Pink said. "They will talk about the programs that we have that really send students to work and get students into really good career paths. So tomorrow is a big day, not only for Ferris State, but for the state of Michigan and really for NCAA Division II football."

“Big Noon Kickoff” starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Battle of the Bulldogs follows at noon, when Ferris State hosts Truman State at Top Taggart Field.

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