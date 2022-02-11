Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi died by suicide, coroner says

The death of former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

According to the coroner's office website, Giambi's cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police told the Associated Press that the 47-year-old was found dead Wednesday at his parents' residence in Claremont, California.

Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues, having played for the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland A's, and Boston Red Sox.

While with the A's, he played with his older brother Jason.

The AP reported that Jeremy played twice in the postseason with the A's, including the 2001 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. Derek Jeter infamously “flip” tossed to Jorge Posada, who tagged Giambi out at home.

According to the news outlet, before being selected by the Royals in the sixth round of the 1996 amateur draft, Jeremy won the 1995 College World Series while playing for California State University, Fullerton.