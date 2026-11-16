BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will broadcast live from Ferris State University on Saturday, Nov. 21, marking the first time the college football pregame show has visited an NCAA Division II school, according to the university.

The show will air from 10 a.m. to noon from the main parking lot on the west side of Top Taggart Field. The top-ranked Bulldogs will host Truman State at noon in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The broadcast comes one week after Ferris State defeated Roosevelt University for its 41st consecutive win, setting a Division II record.

Ferris State freshman Kaci Lendman, who played left guard in high school, said she plans to attend both the tailgate and the game.

"They just hit their new record for wins, and I honestly think they got it in the bag. They're gonna do great," Lendman said.

Freshman Jacob Ensworth said he lost his voice cheering at the last game. He plans to get up around 7 a.m. Saturday to get ready for the show.

For freshman Grace Guiney, the broadcast is a chance for Big Rapids to get some national attention.

“It's super awesome coming from a smaller town in Michigan, getting that recognition, and you know, being put out there,” Guiney said. “It's super exciting.”

Dave Murray, Ferris State’s associate vice president for marketing and communications, said the university is planning more activities throughout the week.

“I was amazed how quickly word spread of this and how excited people are to be a part of it, so there'll be things throughout the week,” Murray said.

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