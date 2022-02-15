Detroit was the No. 2 market for Super Bowl LVI viewership, behind Cincinnati

(WXYZ) — Detroit Rams? We saw those shirts floating around ahead of the Super Bowl, but new numbers from NBC Sports showed how much the city cared.

According to NBC Sports, Detroit was the No. 2 market for Super Bowl LVI viewership, only behind Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

NBC Sports reported that an average of 112.3 million people watched the Super Bowl and it reached 167 million viewers. It was the most-watched show in five years since Super Bowl LI in February 2017.

Cincinnati had a 46.1/84 rating as the most-watched market, while Detroit came in second with a 45.9/79 rating.

Los Angeles wasn't in the top 10 with a 36.7/77 rating.

Below are the top 10 markets