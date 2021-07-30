'Detroit, I'm all the way in!' Pistons select Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with 1st overall pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have officially selected Oklahoma State Guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cunningham, 19, is a 6-foot-8 point guard and was projected to be the first overall pick in the draft for the past several months. The Pistons got the No. 1 pick in last month's lottery.

It comes hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team would make the pick, but did say a team could come in and trade the pick, which did not happen.



In just one season at Oklahoma State, Cunningham was named Big 12 Player and Rookie of the Year, a consensus All American, a finalist for the Naismith Award and a finalist for the Wooden Award.

He averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his only season with the Cowboys.

Cade Cunningham said he is “all in” for Detroit.



Cade Cunningham said he is "all in" for Detroit.

“Any time I watch basketball or I’m just watching the playoffs, their playmaking ability shows how much they know the game and just their feel for the game,” Cunningham said ahead of the draft. “If you can make plays for your team and help put your teammates in winning positions, you can always find yourself getting playing time.”

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said it only took "two or three games" for Cunningham to prove he should be the No. 1 pick.

Here's the video that made it real: The Pistons made Cade Cunningham the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft



🎥: @DetroitPistons pic.twitter.com/mMtC9aDooL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 30, 2021

Ahead of the draft, Detroit also traded center Mason Plumlee and the 37th overall pick to the Charlotte Bobcats for the 57th overall pick, according to a report from ESPN.

Detroit also holds the 42nd and 52nd overall selections.

In 2020-21, his lone season with the Pistons, Plumlee appeared in 56 games, averaging 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 26.8 minutes per game.