Detroit Pistons prepare to welcome fans back to Little Caesars Arena

WXYZ's UpFront report the loosening of COVID restrictions in the state means fans will start returning to sporting events in metro Detroit.

Guest: Chief business officer and executive vice president for the Detroit Pistons Mike Zavodsky to talk about it, including St. Patrick's Day when 750 fans will be allowed to watch the Pistons inside Little Caesars Arena.

"I'm happy to report that our March games are sold out," Zavodsky says. "But don't worry, get your credit card ready, you can buy for the April games starting this weekend. But the health and safety of our fans is, first and foremost, is our biggest priority. We've been working with the local government and authorities to make sure we're doing it properly, our partners with Olympia Entertainment and Little Caesars Arena. But what your going to see is paperless ticketing, you're going to see touchless sale, increased cleaning, hand sanitizer, etc. to make sure it's a very safe experience for everyone."