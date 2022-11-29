Detroit Pistons, other organizations team up for winter gear giveaway with local schools

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The season of giving is here, and the Detroit Pistons are partnering with local organizations to host a winter gear giveaway event for five metro Detroit schools.

Every School Day Counts Detroit and the entire Pistons team, staff and Motor City Cruise are planning to give winter coats, hats and gloves to 2,800 students on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Five schools were pre-selected by ESDCD to participate in the event: Gompers Elementary-Middle School, Amelia Earhart Elementary-Middle School, Trix Academy, Detroit Leadership Academy PK-8 School and Detroit Leadership Academy High School.

“We look forward to coming together as a team and an organization to tipoff this year’s Season of Giving presented by Kroger with a winter gear giveaway across five Metro Detroit schools,” said Erika Swilley, vice president of Community and Social Responsibility. “No child should have to worry about staying warm during the winter months, and this partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit ensures none of these students will be without suitable gear this winter.”

Additionally, Kroger, which is also partnering in the effort, is recognizing teachers at each school by giving them a Kroger gift card.

“At Kroger our purpose is to feed the human spirit by giving back to the communities we serve,” said Cam Barrett, Kroger Michigan Division Corporate Affairs manager. “We are extremely excited to partner with the Pistons organization this upcoming Season of Giving to not only spread holiday cheer but also make a difference to those in need.”

Player Cade Cunningham is gifting $10,000 to each school as well as two schools is his hometown Arlington, Texas through "Cade’s Care Closets," which will provide toiletries, hygiene products and non-perishable snacks for students.

Player Saddiq Bey is donating over $5,000 in gift cards that will be divided between school staff members.

ESDCD says 56% of students in Detroit Public Schools Community District and surrounding schools miss an average of two days a month due to a lack of warm clothing.

“Research shows that students who miss even two days of school per month can experience long term academic and social consequences,” said Alycia Meriweather, deputy superintendent of External Partnerships and Innovation. “DPSCD appreciates the Pistons and Kroger for setting a great example of how the community can support daily school attendance.”

Students will also receive cookies and a Detroit Pistons Basketball for All basketball that’s being donated by AAA of Michigan. United Dairy Industry of Michigan is donating milk to the schools.

