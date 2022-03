(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a 2-year contract extension ahead of free agency.

Apex Sports Group, which represents Reynolds, tweeted the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lions claimed Reynolds, 27, off waivers from the Tennessee Titans in the middle of last season.

He played seven games for Detroit and caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Before Tennessee, Reynolds played with Lions QB Jared Goff in Los Angeles.