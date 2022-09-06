Dan Campbell still feeling 'eagerness' to call Lions offensive plays

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn't commit to an answer Monday regarding whether he or offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would call plays in the team's season opener.

“Well, this is going to be interesting to find out," said Campbell. "I’m excited to know too.”

Campbell took over play-calling duties from then-offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn during the 2021 season.

"I’ll be honest with you, I’m just not quite there yet," Campbell said when asked about announcing a decision ahead of Sunday. "I still have this eagerness to want to call it myself. And so, I’m just – man, it’s going to be – I don’t know. It’s going to be good.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Lions announced Monday that they signed quarterback Tim Boyle - initially among the final cuts of training camp - to the practice squad. Detroit also signed offensive lineman Drew Forbes off waivers from Cleveland and placed offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Reserve/Injured.