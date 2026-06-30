Casey Mize matches career high with 10 strikeouts as Tigers beat sloppy Yankees 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Casey Mize matched a career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings and the Detroit Tigers capitalized on shoddy defense by the slumping New York Yankees in a 7-3 victory Monday night.

The only baserunner Mize (3-5) allowed came on rookie Spencer Jones' leadoff double in the third. He struck out 10 for the third time in his major league career and mowed through the Yankees after they tagged him for four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings last Tuesday at Detroit.

Missing injured sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees lost their fifth straight and have been held to three hits or fewer in four consecutive games during a single season for the first time in franchise history.

New York's .098 batting average is the club's lowest in a four-game span.

In the longest start of his career, Mize threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of 22 batters and struck out five of his final six.

Tigers rookies Hao-Yu Lee and Kevin McGonigle drove in two runs apiece after errors by third baseman José Caballero and left fielder Cody Bellinger.

Lee hit a two-run single off Ryan Weathers (3-6) during a four-run second inning four batters after Caballero committed a throwing error on a grounder by Matt Vierling that gave Detroit a 2-0 lead.

McGonigle lined a two-run single for a 7-0 lead one batter after Bellinger dropped a flyball by Dillon Dingler near the corner.

Dingler also doubled, scored on a single by Spencer Torkelson in the first and lofted a sacrifice fly in the second.

New York equaled a season high with its fifth straight loss and allowed five unearned runs for a total of 14 during its second five-game skid this year. The Yankees have permitted 20 unearned runs in their last 10 games after giving up 22 in their first 74 games.

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left in the fourth after colliding with right fielder Jasson Domínguez while chasing a popup. Chisholm was placed in concussion protocol.

New York starter Ryan Weathers allowed five runs — two earned — and seven hits in a season-low 1 2/3 innings.

Detroit rookie Drew Sommers allowed a three-run homer to pinch-hitter Amed Rosario in the eighth. Drew Anderson tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the three-hitter.

Up next

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.32 ERA) opposes Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (8-4, 1.62) in a marquee matchup Tuesday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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