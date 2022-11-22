Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Detroit Lions Foundation after Ford Field hosts team

(WXYZ) — The Buffalo Bills organization said they were donating $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation after the team and Ford Field hosted the Bills over the weekend.

In a tweet, the Bills thanked the organization and announced the donation, plus said they were sending Tim Horton's to the workers.

Detroit hosted the Bills and Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on Sunday due to a historic snowstorm in Buffalo. The NFL moved the game to Detroit, and tens of thousands of fans from both teams, and Lions fans, showed up.