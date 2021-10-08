Ben Wallace joining Pistons staff as basketball operations, team engagement advisor

(WXYZ) — Ben Wallace is back with the Detroit Pistons. The team announced Friday that Wallace will join the Pistons staff as a basketball operations and team engagement advisor.

According to the Pistons, he will assist both Troy Weaver and the basketball operations staff, and Head Coach Dwane Casey and his staff.

Wallace will also work as a mentor and development asset for players on the Pistons and the G-League Motor City Cruise.

“Ben is a Hall of Famer and a Pistons legend who has continued to come back home and support our team and our organization,” team owner Tom Gores said in a release. “He embodies everything we are building here and will be a real asset to Dwane, Troy and the rest of our staff. Ben helped set the standard for what it means to be a Piston and will be a tremendous influence for our young players.”

Wallace played nine seasons for Detroit and was elected to the NBA Hall of Fame in September. The team retired his No. 3 jersey in 2016.