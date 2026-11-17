AC Grand Rapids has signed the first player in club history — Ivorian defender Kader Yameogo — ahead of its inaugural season.

The team announced the signing on Tuesday, a significant milestone for the club as it debuts in MLS NEXT Pro in 2027.

“Of all the decisions we’ll make as a club, we’ll only make this one once,” said VP of Sporting Operations & Strategy B.J. Snow. “Kader Yameogo will always be the first player to sign for AC Grand Rapids. That means a great deal to everyone who has worked to bring this club to life, and we gave real thought to the kind of person we wanted to help us begin.

“We look for players who can be among the best in the league at their position and who care enough about the team to make the people around them better,” Snow continued. “Kader comes from a European club with a history of developing top players. In getting to know him, we saw an ambitious young player with a positive outlook who takes pride in being a good teammate. That mattered to us as much as anything on his résumé."

AC Grand Rapids officials said the ambition is to compete for championships and help players reach higher levels of the game.

Yameogo, a native of Côte d'Ivoire, spent the past three years with Club Burgge KV in Belgium, and he was previously part of the youth development system at

The club also introduced Erik Bushey as its first-ever head coach and added Jordan Ferrell to its technical staff.

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