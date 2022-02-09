Scientists prepare for first-of-its-kind study of the Great Lakes

(WXYZ) — More than a dozen scientists from the United States and Canada will soon begin a first-of-its-kind study of one of Michigan's greatest assets: the Great Lakes.

Joining us on 7 UpFront Tuesday evening is University of Minnesota-Duluth professor Ted Ozersky, Ph.D, for a discussion on the research project and what we can expect. Ozersky is the project leader of this effort.

"This research budget that we're calling Winter Grab is a collaborative project between almost a dozen institutions in Canada and the U.S. universities and government agencies to try to understand more about what the Great Lakes do in the winter," Ozersky said. "What your viewers may not know is that over the many decades that the Great Lakes have been studies, very few studies have actually looked at what the Great Lakes do in the winter. So the goal of this project is to start filling this information gap."

