Review suggests Gov. Whitmer consider removing MSU Trustees Vassar, Denno

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An independent investigation has found that Michigan State University trustees Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno should be referred to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for possible removal from their positions.

The findings from the firm 'Miller and Chevalier' also recommend possible censure for Trustee Brianna Scott.



MSU hired the firm to investigate alleged code of ethics and conduct violations from board members after Scott shared a letter in October 2023 outlining concerns over fellow trustees' behavior that included allegations of bullying.

The firm said Scott making that letter public was a violation of the code of ethics but added an appreciation of the courage it takes to publicly denounce misconduct.

The investigation found that Vassar and Denno provided students with confidential and inaccurate information that was not in MSU's interest and encouraged student actions intended to embarrass and unsettle interim President Teresa Woodruff.

It also found that Vassar and Denno encouraged a campaign of personal attacks against the MSU Faculty Senate Chair and suggested those actions were motivated by personal animosity.

After the release of the report, MSU Board of Trustee Vice Chair Dan Kelly said the board is reviewing the findings carefully.