Ye agrees to buy conservative social media app, Parler, following lockout from Twitter, Instagram

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:31 AM, Oct 17, 2022
(WXYZ) — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has agreed in principle to buy Parler, a conservative social media platform, following his temporary lockout from Twitter and Instagram.

His lockout was sparked by antisemitic remarks made on the apps.

In a press release, the free speech platform says Ye is "taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment."

Parler is one of several right-wing-friendly platforms to emerge during Donald Trump's presidency.

