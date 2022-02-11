WXYZ employees honored with Give Light Awards by EW Scripps Company

(WXYZ) — We want to take a moment to congratulate our colleagues here at channel 7.

Members of our team took home three Scripps "Give Light Awards".

The Give Light Awards celebrate excellence throughout the EW Scripps corporation.

“It’s a great day for all of us at Scripps. So proud the WXYZ team was recognized for their commitment to outstanding journalism and serving our community at the highest level. It’s also an honor to have our colleagues acknowledged for creating value for our company and customers,” said Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri.

The team of 7 Investigator Ross Jones, videographers Ramon Rosario and Johnny Sartin, editor Randy Lundquist and Assistant News Director Kennan Oliphant won the Creating A Better-Informed World award. The honor was for their work exposing abuse within the Detroit Police Department.

Editor Randy Lundquist was also honored with the All or Scripps award. Randy, whose children are students in the Oxford school district, was one of the first journalists to arrive on the scene to help provide information to parents in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.

Our team of Donn Bousquet, John Cook, Tony Lamerato, Mike Batey, and Alissa Lincoln received the honorable mention for the Creating Value for The Business award.

Congratulations to all of our WXYZ winners.