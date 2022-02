President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week, and sending part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania, according to a senior administration official.

The moves come as Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine in recent weeks, sparking fears of an invasion.

This story is breaking and will be updated.