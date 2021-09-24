Watch
Whitmer signs legislation that stops legal BAC from increasing to .10 in Michigan

Posted at 11:54 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 11:54:03-04

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — On Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 616 and 617 to keep the legal limit for blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.08%.

She says her goal is to keep Michigan drivers safe while also saving the state millions in federal dollars.

“These bills ensure that Michiganders have a safe, reliable guideline to help them make smart decisions and stay safe on the roads,” Governor Whitmer said. “Maintaining a legal BAC level of .08 also unlocks millions in federal funding that Michigan can use to fix the roads. I’m proud to partner with the legislature to sign these bills into law.”

Senate Bill 616 and 617 together accelerate the effectiveness of changes made by House Bill 4308 and House Bill 4309 to amend the Michigan Vehicle Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure to maintain the state’s legal BAC limit at .08.

This legislation prevents the Michigan BAC legal limit from increasing to .10 on October 1, 2021.

