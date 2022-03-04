Wayne State University students, staff, host peace vigil for Ukraine

(WXYZ) — Wayne State University students are asking leaders to take a firm stance on the conflict in Ukraine.

Many students have ties to the country and say their people need the community's support.

On Thursday, the students held a vigil on campus.

"I am so sorry that now people are getting to know Ukraine. In the light of war," exchange student at WSU Andrii said.

For Andrii, Ukraine is home. And students like Andrii, with ties to the country, are angry, sad, but proud of their people for fighting.

"I have so many friends here. I have my family here, and they call every day and they are looking in [the] future."

Graduate student Olena Danylyuk says Ukrainians need protection and aid.

She says that can only happen if the university and others work together.

"Ask our legislatives to vote and to help us. We don't need boots not on the ground. We don't want to sacrifice other lives but we need to protect us," she said.

Danylyuk says a start would be lighting up an old main tower blue and yellow.

The dean of students David Strauss says that's not his call but he wants students to feel supported.

"Their mental health is the number one concern. We are here for them and we are reaching out and we are doing whatever we can do to help them be well," Strause said.

Andrii says as long as the people he loves are in danger, he cannot be at peace.

"I'm proud of Ukraine and I hope the next time you will hear about Ukraine, you will think of freedom," Andrii said.