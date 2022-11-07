Watch Now
Wayne County judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit over absentee ballots

FOX 17
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 07, 2022
(WXYZ) — A Wayne County Circuit Court judge has dismissed Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo’s lawsuit requesting a preliminary injunction that would force Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain an absentee ballot at the Detroit City Clerk’s Office.

The ruling Monday issued by Judge Timothy Kenny stated that to grant the relief at this time “would egregiously harm the eligible voters in the city of Detroit,” noting that absentee voting had been in effect for weeks before the lawsuit was filed.

The judge went on to say that “the harm to the public interest if the injunction is issued is incalculable.”

The ruling cites lack of evidence provided by Karamo to support the election violation allegations.

“Plaintiffs’ failure to produce any evidence that the procedures for this November 8th election violate state or federal election law demonizes the Detroit City Clerk, her office staff, and the 1,200 volunteers working this election. These claims are unjustified devoid of any evidentiary basis and cannot be allowed to stand.”

Check out the full ruling below:

