Live at 1 p.m.: Closing arguments set to begin in Jennifer Crumbley trial

The trial of Jennifer Crumbley is nearing the end of its second week on Friday and is moving closer to jury deliberations. Jennifer is the mother of the Oxford High School shooter and she is facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter.

On Thursday, the prosecution rested its case, and the defense began calling witnesses. Jennifer was the first to take the stand and she was there for several hours in her own defense.

Friday's court hearing started with an argument by the prosecution that Jennifer lost attorney-client privilege due to testimony from her on Thursday. Jennifer testified that while she and her husband, James, were on the run from police, she was waiting for her attorney to tell her when to turn herself in.

Prosecutors conduct cross-examination of Jennifer Crumbley in Oxford High School shooting trial

The judge then took a sealed document with some text messages back into her chambers to review and court went to recess.

Around 10:15 a.m., Jennifer eventually took the stand for the cross-examination, and prosecutors worked to dismantle testimony she made Thursday about the relationship between she and her son, and what she may have known about this mental health.

The prosecutor also asked about how many friends the shooter had, pointing to very few "I love yous" in their text thread and which hobbies he was actually taking part in back in 2021, the year of the shooting.

There were also phone calls played from jail between Jennifer and her father. Prosecutors tried to show she was not concerned about her son as she asked about finances and nutritional value of food she ate in jail.

They also grilled Jennifer about the purchase of the gun and ammunition, to which she said she trusted her husband to keep safe in their home.

Cross-examination ended just after 11 a.m., and her attorney, Shannon Smith, followed up with questions about those recordings and asked about people that she talked to.

After the cross-examination, the defense rested their case.

Updates from Thursday below

She talked about the relationship she had with her son, her husband and more while being questioned by her attorney, Shannon Smith. Now, she'll face cross-examination.

During the trial on Thursday, there were also dark and disturbing journal entries from the shooter shown in court, and they also played video of the shooting inside the high school, which led to emotions from many in the courtroom.

Prosecutors allege Jennifer and her husband, James, were negligent and played a role in the shooting that killed four innocent students and injured seven other people – six students and a teacher.

Part 1: Jennifer Crumbley testifies in her involuntary manslaughter trial

While on the stand Thursday, Jennifer's testimony focused on rebutting the prosecutors' argument that she was not focused on her own son. She also addressed one of the key allegations in the case that she refused to bring her son home from school after he was called to the office over violent drawings.

“We truly did lose a lot," she said on the stand.

Jennifer and her attorney painted a picture that the Crumbleys were a normal family by showcasing their life.

"Us going on vacations at the Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes,” she said.

Jennifer also testified about the relationship she had with her son.

"I trusted him. I felt like I had an open door and he could come to me about anything. I felt as a family, the three of us were really close," she said.

Part 2: Jennifer Crumbley testifies in her involuntary manslaughter trial

However, the shooter's journal depicted a different story, one that was dark and disturbing, detailing his mental health struggles and repeated messages of his desire to shoot up the school.

The journal was found in the backpack he brought that day to school. It contained dozens of pages with drawings of guns, but it did not include the drawings done that day, the ones that ultimately sent him to the counselor's office. The counselor testified earlier this week that James and Jennifer refused to take him home.

"There was never a time where I would refuse to take him home. I would easily if he wanted to go take him with me. I had no issues with that," Jennifer said.

She claims she never saw those journal entries and never refused or dismissed her son's care. She said they planned on getting him help, as instructed by the counselor.

However, the lead investigator on the case said those efforts didn't happen in the hours between the meeting and the shooting.

"When viewing the phone logs of Jennifer Crumbley, was there any indication of any phone calls to a facility of that sort?" prosecutors asked.

Det. Lt. Timothy Wallis said there weren't, and there weren't any phone calls to doctors.

"I yelled in my talk to text Ethan, 'don't do it' because I thought he was going to kill himself," Jennifer said.

It was that text and one of the last texts Jennifer sent her son. She soon after found out he had the 9mm hand-gun.

During testimony, she said the responsibility of the gun was mostly her husband's, and they haven't spoken since they've been arrested.

“If you could change what happened would you?" Smith asked.

"Oh absolutely. I wish he would’ve killed us instead," Jennifer responded.