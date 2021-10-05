U-M President Mark Schlissel to step down in June 2023

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced Tuesday that he plans to end his service as president in June of 2023.

It’s a year less than originally planned.

The move, Schlissel says in a letter to the U-M community, is to give the Board of Regents more time to plan for his successor “while allowing us to continue momentum on important and time-critical efforts that are underway.”

“I am very proud of all the university has accomplished thus far during my term as president and remain excited about what we are currently planning for the years ahead,” he wrote.

Schlissel is the university’s 14th president since it was founded in 1817.

Read the full letter here.

