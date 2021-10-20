Two arrested after couple shot, killed with child in car at Detroit gas station

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have arrested two men in connection to the double fatal shooting that took place at a Marathon Gas Station on W. Warren and Ashton on Detroit's west side Monday night.

In a tweet, DPD said the two people have been taken into custody and one firearm has been recovered.

According to police, the suspects fired multiple shots at 22-year-old Benson Lamont Harris Lindsey and 22-year-old Marshae Lynette Johns Nash at the Marathon Gas Station and police say they are certain it was a targeted shooting.

Surveillance video from the shooting showed the victims were parked at the pump when the suspects came up to their car from behind and started shooting. The couple's 9-month-old son was also reportedly in the vehicle, but was uninjured. Child Protective Services took custody of the 9-month-old child and then later released the child to the grandmother.

While suspects have been taken in custody, they are still asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2260. Police say they do expect to make additional arrests in this case.