GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Tickets for the Michigan vs. Michigan State men’s and women’s soccer exhibition go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase online at Ticketmaster.com and at the box office during regular hours for the doubleheader.

Amway Stadium announced in October that the University of Michigan and Michigan State University will bring their in-state rivalry to the state’s newest 8,500-seat soccer stadium this spring.

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans men’s and women’s soccer teams will face each other for an exhibition doubleheader on Saturday, April 10.