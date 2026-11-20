GARND HACEN, MICH — Sweet Temptations owner Kelly Larson has earned the Grand Master Ice Cream Maker designation.

Larson secured the designation after earning a blue ribbon for Sweet Temptations’ Strawberry ice cream at this year’s competition.

The award represents the production of high-quality ice cream.

To earn Grand Master status, an ice cream maker must receive blue ribbons at three different annual conventions within a five-year period.

Sweet Temptations located in Grand Haven, has earned blue ribbons for its Vanilla Bean ice cream twice, along with Dark Decadence chocolate and, most recently, Strawberry.

Entries must meet microbiological safety standards and undergo detailed sensory evaluations that consider flavor, body and texture, melting quality, and appearance.

“Winning a blue ribbon is exciting, but earning Grand Master status is something we’ve been working toward for years,” said Larson. “It’s one thing to make a great batch of ice cream, but it’s another to consistently produce ice cream that meets these standards year after year. I’m incredibly proud of our team and the care they put into every batch we make.”

