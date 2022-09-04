Survivor of admitted serial killer shares thoughts on plea deal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Angela Gardner says everyday, in her mind, she relives what Deangelo Martin put her through in June of 2019. Her heroic action that day landed him in front of a judge where he faces a potential 45 to 70 year prison sentence that she says is a step closer to some form of closure.

“I’m very happy with it, and then I’m not. Ya know, I think he should have more time," Gardner told 7 Action News.

She said she has nightmares and takes medication for the trauma. The 54-year-old said she and her husband who has health challenges have been struggling to make ends meet and have turned to crowdfunding for help.

“I hate to look at (Martin's) face. It makes me sick to my stomach. It really do. I’ma be honest with you. I wish I woulda killed him because he don’t deserve to be here," Gardner explained.

She survived an attack at the hands of the admitted serial killer. Authorities said Martin had raped and killed four women and sexually assaulted two others since early 2018.

Gardner said Martin grabbed her and she woke up in a vacant home where he raped her. During her testimony two months after the attack, she described swinging her blade with all her might as he choked her.

She told 7 Action News, “If I didn’t have that blade, I wouldn’t be here."

The prosecutor said Martin’s blood, his DNA, ended up on Gardner’s sweatpants. That evidence, Gardner fighting him off and escaping brought an end to Martin’s terror.

Friday, the now 37-year-old pleaded guilty in all six cases against him. Four for murder and two for sexual assault. Instead of a trial and a mandatory life sentence, the plea agreement has him facing 45 to 70 years in prison.

“I don’t want him to ever come back out. Even if he turn 90, he shouldn’t be able to come out," Gardner said.

If given that 45-year minimum and he behaves, Martin would be released in his early 80s. He's scheduled to be sentenced on October 6.