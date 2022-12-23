Stop early, avoid crashes says plow driver

Whether you’re in a car or in an all-wheel drive truck, the winter storm has made driving conditions pretty difficult for everyone.

Plowing the road since 8 a.m., Mike Warren from Oasis Lawn Care said even he ran into a few difficulties.

“I'll be driving along and have plenty of grip and then just find a random spot and slide all over,” he said.

While riding along in the plow, Warren and I began to slide down a steep residential road packed with snow. You can see that in the video above.

“The biggest thing is to give yourself a lot of, of stopping time. The longer distance you have, the easier it is to stop,” Warren told FOX 17.

He says the most common mistake people make is simply driving without using caution.

“Most of the accidents that I see is because people didn't give themself long enough to stop and they have to slam on their brakes and they just slide through,” he said.

Warren's advice? It's best to stay off the roads, but if you do have to travel today, make sure you take your time.