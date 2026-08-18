Sparta area to have planned power outage Saturday night for Consumers Energy upgrades

More than 2,000 people in and around the Village of Sparta will have their power temporarily turned off for Consumers Energy upgrades.

According to the utility company, Consumers will upgrade electrical equipment in Sparta to "improve reliability for customers in the community."

The 2,100 people will be affected in the area in and around the village — from just north of 12 Mile Road to just north of 14 Mile Road and from just west of Peach Ridge Avenue to just east of Alpine Avenue. You can see a map below.

“Consumers Energy continues to invest in the electric system in Sparta, and these upgrades will help strengthen reliability for our customers,” said Steve Herrygers, the senior executive director of high voltage distribution. “This work supports a stronger grid and helps ensure families and businesses have the dependable energy they need now and in the future.”

The upgrades are scheduled from 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 through as late as 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. The backup date for the work is Aug. 29 if necessary.

Consumers said they schedule overnight work to minimize disruptions to businesses or other activities.