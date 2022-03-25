Shinola debuts women's watch inspired by Detroit's historic Book Tower

(WXYZ) — Shinola has debuted a new, luxury watch for women inspired by Detroit's historic Book Tower building.

The "Book Watch" has design notes based on the historic building, including an ovalene shape from the Book Tower's third-floor skylight, and the watch is reminiscent of the skyscraper.

According to Shinola, the first edition of the watch includes a polished Petoskey stone dial, a diamond bezel surrounding the open face that is similar to the glasswork of the skylight, and is finished with micron gold plating and an alligator leather strap. Its size is 25mm.

“Shinola is thrilled to debut The Book Watch, our new luxury timepiece inspired by one of Detroit’s first skyscrapers, the iconic Book Tower. We are awed by the beauty and personality of the city we call home, which is reflected in our most celebrated designs," Shinola CEO Shannon Washburn said in a statement.

The watch retails for $2,900 and will be available at select Shinola stores and on the company's website.

Bedrock took over the Book Tower in 2015 and announced plans in 2019 for massive renovations that include residential, office and hotel space. It's expected to open later this year.

In August 2021, Bedrock announced that the ROOST Apartment Hotel would be coming to the tower with 118 extended-stay apartments across four floors. The plan is to also have two restaurants, a lobby bar and lounge and a bakery that will open at a later date.

