Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

Newtown Shooting Memorial
Bryan Woolston/AP
A sycamore tree stands at the center of memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 11:54:26-05

NEWTOWN, Ct. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has opened to the public, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre.

No ceremony was planned Sunday at the site a short distance from the school.

It has become a custom in Newtown on anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting to mark them with quiet reflection.

Relatives of the victims were given a private tour of the grounds on Saturday.

Paths at the memorial lead to a water feature with a sycamore tree in the middle and the victims' names engraved on the top of a surrounding supporting wall.

