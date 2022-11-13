Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, Ct. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has opened to the public, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre.

No ceremony was planned Sunday at the site a short distance from the school.

It has become a custom in Newtown on anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting to mark them with quiet reflection.

Relatives of the victims were given a private tour of the grounds on Saturday.

Paths at the memorial lead to a water feature with a sycamore tree in the middle and the victims' names engraved on the top of a surrounding supporting wall.