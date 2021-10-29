Watch
U.S. Senator Gary Peters examining role of social media in relation to rise of extremist actions

7 UpFront: U.S. Senator Gary Peters discusses extremist content on social media
Posted at 8:31 AM, Oct 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — On Thursday's 7 UpFront, we’re taking a look at social media platforms and the amplification of extremist content. 

Joining us for the discussion was U.S. Senator Gary Peters, who has been holding hearings to look at the rise of domestic terrorism.

“A lot of what we’re seeing has been actually the result of social media and contacts that people have made with each other that have planned attacks, been able to form groups and grow, so we have to look at the impact of social media and its relation to an increase in extremist actions and violent actions that we’re seeing by groups across this country.”

