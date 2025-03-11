Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II launches campaign for Governor

LANSING, Mich. — “We’ve made a lot of progress the past six years. But there’s so much more to do.” said Gilchrist, announcing his candidacy for Governor of Michigan.

Officially, the campaign will kick off Tuesday night in Detroit.

"“After earning 2 engineering degrees at Michigan... I came home to Detroit and used technology to make government work better because I know that improving the way systems work improves people's lives." Gilchrist said in a video addressing the decision. “That's why I became an engineer. It's why I went into public service. And that's why I'm running for Governor of the State of Michigan."

Gilchrist's first campaign statement included his desire to improve housing availability and affordability, reform our criminal justice system, keep Michigander's from leaving the state to seek better opportunities, and pave the way for the tech industry in our state.

“Real leaders find solutions that improve the lives of the people they serve instead of just looking out for themselves," Gilchrist concludes, “So let's make the dream of health and wealth a reality for every Michigander. Let's stand tall for Michigan.”

You can see the entire campaign announcement here.

Gilchrist joins Jocelyn Benson, Mike Duggan, Chris Swanson as the race's declared participants.

