Police shut down Ambassador Bridge on Canadian side due to suspicious package

WINDSOR, Ontario — According to Windsor Police, the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge is being shut down due to a suspicious package being found in a vehicle there.

Police told 7 Action News that the investigation is ongoing, and there is no timetable for the reopening of the bridge as they investigate what's inside the package.

We’re currently investigating a suspicious package found in a vehicle on the Ambassador Bridge. The bridge will remain closed for an indeterminate period of time as we investigate. Motorists should use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel instead. Thank you for your understanding. https://t.co/bw7cOyA6uQ — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 3, 2022

Travelers going to and from Canada are asked to use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel instead.

