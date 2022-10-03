Watch Now
Police shut down Ambassador Bridge on Canadian side due to suspicious package

Posted at 1:19 AM, Oct 03, 2022
WINDSOR, Ontario — According to Windsor Police, the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge is being shut down due to a suspicious package being found in a vehicle there.

Police told 7 Action News that the investigation is ongoing, and there is no timetable for the reopening of the bridge as they investigate what's inside the package.

Travelers going to and from Canada are asked to use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel instead.

7 Action News will update this article as we learn more.

