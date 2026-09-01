Police report an increase in car thefts & attempted car thefts in Battle Creek

Battle Creek police are alerting residents to an increase in vehicle thefts and attempted vehicle thefts over the past month.

According to BCPD, there were eight reports of stolen vehicles and 13 reported attempted vehicle thefts in August. All eight reports were later recovered.

Police say the vehicles targeted in these incidents have been primarily Kia and Hyundai models.

"Investigators believe these thefts and attempted thefts are connected and involve multiple juveniles. Detectives are actively working to identify those responsible, connect related incidents, and determine the full scope of the activity," police said.

Most of the incidents happened between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. have been largely in the Post-Franklin neighborhood and in the Columbia Avenue/Southwest Capital Avenue corridor extending toward Goguac Avenue.

BCPD is using victim reports, witness information, surveillance footage and more evidence to identify suspects, connect cases and more.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer or by calling 269-964-3888.