Police investigate shooting in Roseville that left one dead Saturday night

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 25-year-old suspect from Farmington Hills was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting two individuals at Dooley's Tavern in Roseville.

According to Roseville police, the suspect was fighting with Dooley's Tavern bar employees as he was being escorted from the premises. The police news release states that the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot a 36-year-old male from Warren several times. The 36-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.

Roseville police say a second individual was injured during the incident, but their injuries are believed to not be serious.

The alleged suspect will be arraigned this week.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, please contact Roseville Criminal Investigation Division at 586-775-2100.