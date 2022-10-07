Oxford ammo dog arrives in Michigan

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new addition to Oxford High School is settling into her home in metro Detroit.

Daisy walked off the tarmac at Oakland County International Airport Thursday evening.

She underwent extensive training in Austin, Texas to locate weapons and ammunitions.

Daisy will get a feel for the school this weekend and report for her first day of duty Monday morning.

“She is going to be at Oxford High School doing her work as a security officer, basically. She’s going to go out and sniff bags, lockers, all that stuff to make sure there’s no guns, no ammo,” pilot Bryan Ede said.

Daisy is a 2-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever. She will live with her handler, who has a background in law enforcement.

