Over 20 animals rescued from a Holland breeding operation, owners enter into plea agreements

HOLLAND, Michi. (WXMI) — More than 20 dogs have been rescued as a result of a Holland animal seizure, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

In July, officers with the HDPS were tipped off about safety concerns for animals at a home along East 17th Street regarding the number of dogs at the property and their well-being.

When officers investigated, they discovered the owners, Roger Lee Tuurling and Joyce Kraai, violated a city ordinance. On July 22, a search warrant for the residence was issued and executed, and 25 dogs and 1 cat were removed from the home.

Harbor Humane Society

The animals were turned over to the Harbor Humane Society who has been taking care of the animals for the past five weeks.

Most of the animals were suffering from conditions of prolonged neglect and trauma, and many of them appeared to have been used for breeding purposes according to the humane society.

This was particularly gut-wrenching for the Humane Society, which acknowledged that they had worked with the defendants for many years.

What makes this case especially difficult for our organization is that Harbor Humane had previously worked with the defendants for several years. We provided low-cost vaccines, free flea treatments, veterinary referrals, donated pet food, and repeatedly attempted to coordinate free spay and neuter appointments because we were told the cycle of breeding was ending. We provided those resources because we believed we were helping animals and a family who needed support. Harbor Humane Society

Harbor Humane Society

Roger Lee Tuurling and Joyce Kraai, both of Holland, were charged in the 58th District Court with animal abandonment or abuse and entered a plea agreement that required them to surrender the animals to the humane society, according to a news release.

With the round-the-clock care that has come with these animals, a significant burden has also come for the humane society who has already spent $33,000 caring for the animals.